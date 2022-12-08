UPDATE: Worker Falls 50 Feet To Death At Fraser Shipyards, No Foul Play Suspected

UPDATE (December 8, 10:50 a.m.) — The Superior Police Department says they do not suspect foul play regarding the employee who fell off a ship 50 feet to their death at Fraser Shipyards.

During the investigation the police department found that 64-year-old Randall Charles Mulvaney from Watertown, Wisconsin was standing on the deck of the ship securing a tarp around the railing, when he fell through a section without railing.

Autopsy results are pending, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are continuing their investigation into the incident.

ORIGINAL POST (December 5, 2022):

SUPERIOR, Wis. –The Superior Police Department is investigating an employee death at Fraser Shipyards.

The 64-year-old unidentified man from Watertown, Wisconsin was pronounced dead on scene after falling off a ship about 50 feet to the ground, according to Bradley Jago, police information officer.

The accident was reported around 11:50 a.m. Monday.

The ship was dry docked at the time.

“While the incident remains under investigation, the Superior Police Department does not suspect this was anything other than a tragic accident. The name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin,” Jago said late Monday.

Fraser Shipyards has been in operation for more than 130 years providing a “range of services and capabilities to keep Great Lakes freighters, cement vessels, tugs, barges, and other commercial ships in top condition,” according to the company’s website.