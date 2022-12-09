Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday.
The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage.
The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen Monday morning at 9.
Essentia’s 3rd Street Pharmacy will only be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday as well.
During the power outage access to skywalks from the Third Street Building to the Green Ramp will be limited.