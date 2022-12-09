Life House Receives $19,700 From RSM “Power Of Love” Fundraising Initiative

DULUTH, Minn. — Life House is walking away with a big check Friday, thanks to a generous donation from RSM Duluth.

RSM raised more than $19,000 for Life House through “Power of Love,” a nationwide fundraising initiative supporting youth in the areas of education, hunger, housing, and health.

Life House provides for the needs of young people in Duluth who have been left to fend for themselves on the streets.

Life House is staffed by just 43 people and being that its nearly a nearly $3 million organization, these funds will go a long way in paying bills, updating the space, and buying foods and other necessities for those in need.

But Life House says the money will mainly go toward programming for the youth.

“The funds are important, and we always welcome the funds, but it’s the heart and the compassion and the care for our young people that is really telling in this particular moment,” said Jordon Eunison-Christi, Life House Executive Director.

RSM supports 90 cities in the U.S. and in Canada. Over the past 13 years RSM has granted nearly $35 million to local and national organizations. Along with donating, members of RSM volunteer to work hands on with recipients.

“You know I think giving out time is just as important as giving out funds. It really enables us to see first-hand what an organization is doing in the community to really kind of connect us to the mission,” said Don Wallgren, RSM Duluth Managing Partner.

With a match from the “RSM US Foundation” the firm will grant more than $6.7 million to charities this year through the Power of Love initiative.