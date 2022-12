Prep Basketball: Superior Boys Pick Up 1st Win Against Hibbing

Next up for Superior, they'll host Northwestern on Tuesday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Third time was the charm for the Superior boys basketball team as they picked up their first win Friday against Hibbing 91 to 24.

The Spartan defense proved to be the difference maker as they had 26 steals in the contest.

