Salvation Army Needs Your Help

DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas will be here in just over two weeks, and to ensure happiness for all on Christmas morning, the Salvation Army needs your help, now.

Just yesterday, Cyndi Lewis, the Development Director for the Salvation Army was concerned; there simply were not enough toys for all the children Salvation Army wants to help this holiday season.

She worried, “….then this morning at nine this morning the Truckers for Tots people from Mid-State Truck Service donated a semi-load full of toys. It’s actually a lot more than they did last year. It was $12,000 worth of toys. Fleet Farm gave them an additional three percent off all the toys. They cleaned out the Fleet Farm last night.”

The Red Kettle Campaign also got a boost. The owner of Super One Stores, Miner’s is once again matching up to $50,000 for all donations made at the Red Kettles located at their stores.

“This year, in addition to the Miners match of 50,000, they decided they are going to do a round-up at all of their locations. So that one-, three- or five-dollar round-up and that’s going to the Salvation Army closest to their store.”

If you want to help the Salvation Army, they still need bell ringers for the next two weeks. They also need Cash donations. The goal for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign is 215,000, and so far, they have not yet reached the half-way mark.