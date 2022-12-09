Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior.

The crash happened around 1 p.m.

The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police.

The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue down the tracks two blocks to John Avenue behind the Thirsty Pagen, which is in the Historic Soo Line Railway Station.

The locomotive was traveling 10 miles an hour at the time, according to police.

Superior police told FOX 21 the 90-year-old driver was not injured and was likely confused.