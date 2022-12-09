Two Power Play Goals Not Enough as #1 Denver Rallies Past UMD 3-2

Dominic James and Ben Steeves would each have a goal for the Bulldogs in the 1st period.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team would start off their contest strong against Denver on Friday, but they would ultimately fall 3 to 2.

Dominic James and Ben Steeves would each have a goal for the Bulldogs in the 1st period.

Denver would then score three unanswered to take the 3 to 2 victory.

Both teams will meet again on Saturday. Puck drop is at 7 PM.