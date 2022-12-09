UMD Hosts Stress Less Event Ahead Of Finals

DULUTH, Minn. — With finals around the corner UMD hosted an event today to stress a little less.

Friday was the last day of fall semester classes for UMD students as they prepare for finals. The Stress Less event was held in Griggs Center from 10 a.m. to noon as a way to eat some good food, make crafts, and take a break.

A junior named Alison is studying Industrial Engineering and she says it’s very important for her to take a break from studying.

“It’s nice to just get a small break away from practicing things like math problems all day or making sure that I have all the material finished and completed before certain deadlines. As finals come up, I feel like the pressure kinda rises to make sure you know everything for the exam. So, taking a small break from that is really important,” said Alison Olson-Enamorado.

Alison says going outside, eating a snack, and talking to friends has been really helpful for her in prepping for finals.

The big tests are next week for UMD students.