UMD Women’s Hockey Powers by St. Thomas

The Bulldogs will finish the series, Saturday at home. Puck drop is set for 3 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team blew out WCHA opponent St. Thomas, Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Ashton Bell led the scoring with two goals on the night, six other Bulldogs each had goals in the 8-1 win.

The Bulldogs will finish the series, Saturday at home. Puck drop is set for 3 PM.