Chester Bowl Season Now Underway

DULUTH, Minn — Today was Chester Bowl’s opening day for their ski and snowboard program.

Mother Nature also showed up with some fresh snow for the skiers. Lessons were available for first timers or visitors looking for more of a challenge.

The 175-foot ski hill will be open until the middle of March and day passes are $10 for ages 18 and under or $15 for 19 and older.

Chester bowl also has an improvement club which puts on programs to keep the area’s environment safe and healthy.