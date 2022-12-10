“Deck the Halls” Event Held at Enger Lofts

DULUTH, MN – Shops at Enger Lofts in Duluth hosted their first ever Deck the Halls event.

The six retail shops organized the free event where local makers held an artisan market full of crafts and handmade items. Live music filled the decorated halls with cheer, and there were plenty of outdoor activities including s’more making, photos with Santa, and a photo wall as well as a chance to meet a sled dog.

“It’s super fantastic, it’s great to interact with members of the community and visit with people and everyone is in good cheer and spirts so it’s lots of fun. I absolutely love interacting with not only my customers but the local makers that are excited to be here,” said Ren Market owner Kendra Dean.

Enger Lofts partnered with Lincoln Park Middle School Pantry to give away gift baskets from each of the retail stores. Guests who brought donations for the pantry were entered to win.