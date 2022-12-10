Holiday Markets Held Across Duluth Saturday

DULUTH, Minn — A bunch of local markets popped up today to cater to people’s holiday needs.

At Peace Church, the Neighbor-Made Fair hosted 35 vendors, selling gifts and crafts ranging from handmade jewelry to custom paintings. This is Neighbor-Made’s tenth year providing customers with gifts for the holidays.

All of the participating vendors are from Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, making for a perfect opportunity to support local sellers.

There was also a Holiday Bake Sale that had customers lining up before doors even opened. Tables covered in delicious holiday treats filled the rec center in Gary-New Duluth.

Different flavored strudels were the highlight of the sale, with eager customers forming a line that flowed out of the building.

All baked goods were gifted or donated by community members and all proceeds will go towards youth and adult programming at the rec center.

And various stores in Lincoln Park, including Duluth Pottery and Dovetail Café, hosted the Handmade Holiday Market. 120 artists and vendors also participated in the market. There were handmade items such as pottery, jewelry, and even children’s books.

Not only was the market great for holiday shopping, but it was also a chance to support the kinds of products you can’t find in a store.