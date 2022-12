Prep Basketball: Denfeld Handles Proctor

The Hunters will next host Duluth East, Thursday at 7 PM. While, the Rails welcome in Two Harbors, Tuesday with a 7:15 PM tip-off.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Denfeld boys basketball team got a big win over Proctor, 79-33 Saturday afternoon on the road.

The Hunters will next host Duluth East, Thursday at 7 PM. While, the Rails welcome in Two Harbors, Tuesday with a 7:15 PM tip-off.