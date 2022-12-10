Prep Basketball: Superior, Marshall, Grand Rapids and Proctor Pick Up Wins on Lake Superior Conference Day

Saturday was Lake Superior Conference Day for prep girls basketball, hosted by Superior high school. 
Cam Derr,

 

The Spartans girls basketball team improved to 2-0 in conference play. Savannah Leopold led the scoring with 18 points, also picking up her 1000th career points in the second half.

Marshall picked up the 82-55 win over Hermantown, topping the LSC with a 3-0 conference record.

Grand Rapids earned the 62-49 win over Cloquet to improve to 2-0 in the conference.

Proctor stays undefeated with a 81-23 win over Denfeld.

 

 

