Prep Basketball: Superior, Marshall, Grand Rapids and Proctor Pick Up Wins on Lake Superior Conference Day

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Saturday was Lake Superior Conference Day for prep girls basketball, hosted by Superior high school.

The Spartans girls basketball team improved to 2-0 in conference play. Savannah Leopold led the scoring with 18 points, also picking up her 1000th career points in the second half.

Marshall picked up the 82-55 win over Hermantown, topping the LSC with a 3-0 conference record.

Grand Rapids earned the 62-49 win over Cloquet to improve to 2-0 in the conference.

Proctor stays undefeated with a 81-23 win over Denfeld.