UMD Men’s Hockey Falls Short to No.1 Denver in Overtime for Second Straight Night

UMD will next host St. Thomas on home ice, Dec. 31 at 2 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team went to overtime for the second straight night with the No.1 nationally ranked Denver University.

The Bulldogs posted a goal in each period, however the Pioneers tacked on two in the third to force the extra frame. Denver landed the go-ahead goal in overtime to complete the sweep 4-3.

UMD will next host St. Thomas on home ice, Dec. 31 at 2 PM.