UMD Women’s Hockey Settles for Tie in Double Overtime

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team was forced into double-overtime, Saturday at Amsoil Arena against St. Thomas.

Mannon McMahon had the lone goal for the Bulldogs, coming in the second period.

The Bulldogs will take a short holiday break and will be back in action January 7, on the road against Wisconsin.