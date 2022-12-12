Ashton Bell Named WCHA Defender of the Week, Bulldogs 8th in USCHO Poll

Bell and the Bulldogs return to action on January 7th at Wisconsin.

DULUTH, Minn.- The latest USCHO poll came out on Monday morning. And after winning one and then tying one game with St. Thomas over the weekend.

The UMD women’s hockey team is down a spot to number 8 in the country.

The Bulldogs would outscore the Tommies 9 to 2 in those contests.

A big reason for that, was senior defender Ashton Bell, as she registered five points total.

With her efforts, she was awarded WCHA Defender of the Week on Monday.

