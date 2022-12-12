Coffee Conversation: Andy Peterson Quartet Performing Holiday Show December 16

DULUTH, Minn. — The Andy Peterson Quartet came on the morning show to preview their “Swingin’ into the Season” holiday show coming up December 16.

The local jazz ensemble will be playing at the Amazing Grace Cafe and Grocery at 6 p.m. for an all-ages show with a $10 cover charge.

“We hear everywhere, Christmas jazz music, or holiday jazz music, whether that’s Charlie brown, or whether it’s other stuff, so we wanted to bring that to the people in a live setting. You know because there’s not much of that around here. So, we’re going to be putting on a show all the holiday classics that you may recognize on the radio, or you may here while you’re Christmas shopping. With our only little modern twist, I would say,” said Andy Peterson of the Quartet.

The group includes Andy Peterson, saxophones, Kevin Gamble, piano, Calvin Caron, bass, and Sten Duginski, drums.

Watch the video above for a preview.