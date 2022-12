Coffee Conversation: Heidi Pack & Whiskey Trail Perform Live On Morning Show

DULUTH, Minn. — Heidi Pack and Ryan Holte from the band “Heidi Pack & Whiskey Trail” came on the morning show to perform a few songs.

Pack released her first single “Cowgirl” this year and it hit almost 100,000 streams in 3 months. She will be moving to Nashville in January.

To learn more about Heidi Pack & Whiskey Trail, check out their Facebook page.

Watch the videos below to listen to the tunes.

Song 1:

Song 2: