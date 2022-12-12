Duluth Salvation Army In Need Of Gifts For Teens

DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas is less than 2 weeks away, and the Duluth Salvation Army is still in need of donations, especially gifts for teenagers.

Right now, the bins for teens are only half-full compared to other bins that are overflowing with toys.

The Salvation Army said in a press release they think teens aren’t the first to come to mind when holiday shopping, but they want to put a smile on the face of every family member in need.

Gift ideas for teens include sports equipment, bath and body products, gift cards, and video games.

If you’d like to donate to the Duluth Salvation Army, go to their website and find out where you can drop off items.