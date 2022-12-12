Grand Rapids’ Aiden Chandler Commits to Play Football at St. Scholastica

Just this past year, Chandler had 645 yards rushing with 9 touchdowns.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- Grand Rapids running back and linebacker Aiden Chandler announced his next step in his football career on Monday.

Chandler will make the short trek to Duluth to play for the College of Saint Scholastica next season.

And on the defensive side, he’d have 33 tackles, 3 of which were tackle for losses, as well as 1 interception and 3 forced fumbles.