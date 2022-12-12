Man Sentenced To 16.5 Years In Prison For 2018 Murder

DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, Brian Ross Shaw was sentenced to 16.5 years for the murder of Kevin John Weiss.

St. Louis County prosecutors say Shaw shot at killed Weiss outside of a home in Gary-New Duluth four years ago in December of 2018.

The men grew up knowing each other, but tensions became high when Weiss started a relationship with the woman that Shaw had three children with before their relationship ended.

According to the criminal complaint, Shaw confronted Weiss at the house with a gun, and after a confrontation, the gun went off.

Shaw says it happened when he was pushed and fell backwards, setting the gun off, but evidence suggested otherwise.

He pleaded guilty over the summer.