Mayor Emily Larson To Launch Re-Election Campaign On Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will launch her campaign for re-election on Tuesday, according to a press release sent out by her campaign manager.

The event will take place at 500 Canal Park Drive at 11:30 a.m.

According to the press release, “Mayor Larson will outline her work of the past 7 years and campaign commitments for this election – the collective work completed and the work still yet to come.”

There will be a campaign launch party at Blacklist Brewing in downtown Duluth from 5-6:30 that’s open to the public.