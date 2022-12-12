Minnesota Moose Habitat Restoration Grant

MINNESOTA — The struggling moose population in Northeastern Minnesota is getting money that will hopefully help.

It is a federal grant that will be used to help with restoring habitat on a large scale. The money will be used to improve habitat on 3 large areas connected to each other. The areas are between 10,000 and 50,000 acres each.

Over $400,000 comes from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and is part of what’s called the “America the Beautiful Challenge.”

The Minnesota DNR will oversee the project, which as the support of a cross-section of government and private agencies. One big challenge in restoring moose habitat is putting together various parcels of land that are owned by a variety of government and private parties.