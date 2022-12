Prep Basketball: Bigfork Girls Improve to 4-1 with Road Win in Carlton

The Huskies (4-1) will next play at Hill City/Northland on December 19th.

CARLTON, Minn.- The Bigfork girls basketball team picked up their fourth win of the season on Monday, defeating Carlton 43 to 25.

The Huskies (4-1) will next play at Hill City/Northland on December 19th.