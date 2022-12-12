‘Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Come on down! The Price Is Right Live is taking the state this spring at the DECC’s Symphony Hall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the DECC and Ticketmaster.

The interactive show, which is based off the popular television show that’s been on the air for decades, arrives in Duluth March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Classic games like Plinko, Cliffhangers and the Big Wheel will all be on stage.

Contestants will have a chance to win cash, appliances and vacations.

The Price Is Right Live has been touring the country for more than 10 years now and has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes.