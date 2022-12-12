Sweetly Kismet Candy Store In Carlton Gathers Clothes For The Local Homeless

CARLTON, Minn. — One candy store is collecting winter clothing for the homeless in Carlton.

Sweetly Kismet Candy Store is accepting winter clothing donations this weekend and next weekend. All of the clothes will be donated to CHUM and Life House in Duluth.

They’re looking for adult clothing sizes, especially winter boots.

“Out of the population in Duluth our homeless, unfortunately only about half of them make it to shelters in the evening. Due to just shelters filling up. So, about 100 or more end up on the streets every night. So, we just wanted to be able to take donations and just be able to give back to the community a little bit,” said Zoey Trettle, Manager of Sweetly Kismet Candy Store.

Sweetly Kismet also partnered up with Top Hat Carriage Service giving out horse carriage rides through the woods. Tickets for carriage rides are $20 for adults and $10 for children. But get this, with a donation of winter clothes, carriage rides are half-off.

Trettle said, “This is the first weekend that we’ve done the clothes. So, we actually got a good amount the first weekend, we’re excited about that. We’re hoping that we can continue to bring more and more over next weekend. Hopefully, double it if we can.”

Donations are being collected through December 18. Sweetly Kismet Candy Store is open Thursday through Sunday, with carriage rides being offered Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., and both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.