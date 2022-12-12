UMD’s Austin Andrews Grabs Another NSIC Player of the Week Honor

The junior forward averaged 21 and a half points in UMD's contests against Minot State and U-Mary.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD men’s basketball forward Austin Andrews was awarded NSIC North Division Player of the Week for the second time this year.

The junior forward averaged 21 and a half points in UMD’s contests against Minot State and U-Mary.

In Friday’s game against the Beavers, Andrews was perfect from beyond the arc. Eight of eight shooting in a 20 point outing.

Between Andrews and teammate Charlie Katona, the duo has won 3 of the five NSIC North Player of the week honors this season.