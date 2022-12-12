UMD’s Brent Laing Earns 1st Team AFCA All-American Status

This is the 2nd time in his career that he has earned 1st team all-american status.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD fifth year offensive lineman Brent Laing earned 1st team AFCA all-american honors on Monday.

The team captain would play and start in all 11 games, helping guide the Bulldogs to a top 15 finish in the nation for rushing yards.

The team was also ranked first in the country for time of possession and Top 10 for third-down conversions.

Even more of an impressive stat, Laing did not allow a single sack all season.

This is the 2nd time in his career that he has earned 1st team all-american status.