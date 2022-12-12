Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer

DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer.

Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber for eight years as the director of FUSE and Leadership Duluth. She said she was terminated after raising concerns about the process used to hire Daniel Fanning in mid-September after he resigned from the chamber board.

Bremer released the following statement through her attorney:

“This has been a trying time for me and my family and I am declining further interviews right now. For now, I can confirm that my employment was terminated on November 10, 2022, despite eight years of positive performance reviews, including one conducted by Mr. Baumgartner in April 2022. The alleged performance issues resulting in my termination arose immediately after I reported concerns about the process and diversity, equity and inclusion issues underlying the hiring for a leadership position, as well as my related questions through proper board channels. Following my reports, I continued to represent the chamber effectively, both internally and externally, with the same commitment and passion as I brought to my job for the past eight years. I am grateful for the support from others in the community who share the same concerns, but I appreciate privacy at this time.”

Schlesinger also released the following statement:

“As the Director of Fuse and Leadership Duluth, Martha served as a leader during her eight years at the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. When the Chamber hired its former board chair to head a new foundation within the organization under circumstances that raised the appearance of impropriety, Martha raised appropriate questions. Soon thereafter, the Chamber terminated her employment. But Martha’s leadership continues. We are proud to represent her.”

Meanwhile, Chamber President Matthew Baumgartner said personnel matters are confidential but that Bremer’s termination had nothing to do with her complaints.

His full statement reads: