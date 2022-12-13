AMI Community COVID Vaccine Clinic In Superior Closing Friday

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The AMI COVID Vaccine Clinic in Superior will be closing this Friday.

The mobile clinic was established in 2021 to take on some of the demand local clinics and pharmacies faced.

The clinic located within the Government Center in Superior is free and serves people six months and older. Its final day of operation will be on Friday the 16th, from 10 to 6.

The Douglas County Public Health Department is encouraging the use of local clinics and pharmacies for continued access to the COVID-19 vaccine.