Downtown Duluth Announces Holiday Window, Lighting Display Contest Winners

DULUTH, Minn. — Tuesday morning, some Downtown Duluth businesses were recognized for bringing holiday spirit to their storefronts.

20 businesses participated in the 17th annual Holiday Window and Lighting Display contest.

There awards given out were:

Best Lighting –

Namaste Gifts and Healing

Most Original Display –

Commercial: CSL Plasma Duluth

Retail: Siiviis Gallery

Most Traditional Display –

Commercial: A & L Properties

Retail: Minnesota Surplus & Outfitters

People’s Choice Winners –

Commercial: A & L Properties

Retail: Hucklebeary

Facebook Favorite –

Flint Group

The winners were chosen based on execution and design presentation.

If you haven’t gotten a chance to check out the decked-out storefronts Downtown, there’s still time as the decorations will be on display through Christmas.