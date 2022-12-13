Downtown Duluth Announces Holiday Window, Lighting Display Contest Winners
DULUTH, Minn. — Tuesday morning, some Downtown Duluth businesses were recognized for bringing holiday spirit to their storefronts.
20 businesses participated in the 17th annual Holiday Window and Lighting Display contest.
There awards given out were:
Best Lighting –
Namaste Gifts and Healing
Most Original Display –
Commercial: CSL Plasma Duluth
Retail: Siiviis Gallery
Most Traditional Display –
Commercial: A & L Properties
Retail: Minnesota Surplus & Outfitters
People’s Choice Winners –
Commercial: A & L Properties
Retail: Hucklebeary
Facebook Favorite –
Flint Group
The winners were chosen based on execution and design presentation.
If you haven’t gotten a chance to check out the decked-out storefronts Downtown, there’s still time as the decorations will be on display through Christmas.