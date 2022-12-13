Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Launches Re-Election Campaign

DULUTH, Minn. — Mayor Emily Larson launched her campaign for re-election Tuesday morning with the slogan “Building A Better Duluth.”

She made the announcement on the Lake Walk in Canal Park.

Larson talked about her time as mayor for the past seven years, and the affects the pandemic and George Floyd’s murder had on the community.

She said some of her accomplishments include expanding funds to fix up 14-17 miles of roads per year, creating task forces to address Spirit Mountain, downtown, and housing issues, bringing in more broadband access, and creating offices and positions to promote equality and sustainability.

“The accomplishments listed earlier are not just mine, they are ours,” Mayor Larson said. “Duluth is more resilient, more connected, more financially stable, and more economically secure than when I took office because we worked together. To be clear, I don’t expect to be rewarded for these past accomplishments because we did what we said we would do and what we were elected to do. ”

Mayor Larson originally took office in January of 2016 as the first woman to hold the position in the city.

Supporters came out for the announcement, including a city councilor who hopes she will be able to claim victory once again.

“The job that the mayor has had I think is incredibly difficult and unique, and one that impacts the community very directly day-to-day,” city councilor Gary Anderson said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work really closely with Emily through this last seven years, and I really do think she is the right person at the right time and I look forward to supporting her and seeing her through another four years.”

Larson has recently faced scrutiny from some residents who have emailed the city of Duluth describing how past and future raises in property taxes on their homes have hit their wallets hard, such as her proposed 8.9% tax levy, which city council voted to cut down by one percent.

The election is set for November 2023.

So far, no challengers have announced plans to run.