Duluth’s Marshall Hardware Busy Before Approaching Blizzard

DULUTH, Minn. — As you might imagine, hardware stores were busy during the day Tuesday before the blizzard arrived.

Marshall Hardware in Lakeside was one of those places.

Owner Steve Marshall said his team was ready for the increase in business, with inventory at solid levels.

“You just have to stay on it — order, order, order. But we’ve been through here 85 years now, so we know what to expect and we try to have it ready,” Marshall said. “Every year we get this inevitably, so we are ready with snow blowers, spark plugs, belts, all that stuff, gas cans.”

Meanwhile, one customer was not messing around for this storm after experiencing a past storm when the power was out for an extended amount of time.

“I’m going to buy a couple more flashlights so I have spares. And the other thing is I only have smelly candles, so I remember it being kind of being overwhelming, so I’m getting a couple plumber candles here that will not be smelly but will give us light if we need it,” explained Sara Baldwin, of Duluth.

Marshall Hardware is expected to be open Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.