Esko’s Karson Kuhlman Claimed by NHL’s Winnipeg Jets

The Jets will be Kuhlman's 3rd NHL team, as he began his career with the Boston Bruins back in 2018.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba.- Esko native Karson Kuhlman has a new team.

Today, the former Bulldog was claimed off waivers by the Winnipeg Jets.

Kuhlman was most recently with the Seattle Kraken. In 14 games so far this season, the center and right wing has tallied 3 points with one being a goal and two being on assists.

His best year came in the 2021-2022 season, where he had eight points for the Kraken.

Kuhlman will have some familar faces on thet Jets roster with him as he’s joined by former Bulldogs Neal Pionk and Dylan Samberg.

Kuhlman could make his debut Tuesday against Las Vegas.