MIB’s Asher Zubich Announces Commitment to Play Football at St. Olaf

The Rangers and Zubich were a perfect 13-0 this past season.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.- Coming off leading the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team to their first nine man state championship in 50 years, quarterback Asher Zubich announced his next move on Tuesday.

Zubich has committed to St. Olaf, out of the MIAC conference.

Just this past season, the man under center would toss 32 touchdown passes with 2,129 yards through the air.

Zubich’s 32 scores would also be 2nd in the state.

He could take off and run too, as he would have 20 touchdowns on the ground.

The Rangers and Zubich were a perfect 13-0 this past season.