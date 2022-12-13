Nathan Bentley Honored at County Board Meeting for Pandemic Aid

DULUTH, Minn.–St. Louis County commissioners kicked off their board meeting Tuesday with a surprise thank you to Nathan Bentley.

The Founder of Bentleyville had helped provide the county vital protective gear during the early days of the pandemic. Back in the spring of 2020, the county found themselves limited with access to personal protective equipment for frontline workers. With Bentleyville being a longtime partner with the county, commissioners reached out to Bentley to see if he knew of anyone with access to more products.

The items needed were surgical masks, KN95 masks, disposable gowns, and more hand sanitizer. Bentley made a few calls to friends in Southeast Asia and soon enough, hundreds of thousands of personal protective products started arriving via air cargo.

Bentleyville Founder, Nathan Bentley, said, “It was pretty exciting when Fedex and UPS would show up and we would be unloading 400-500 cases at a time of products. We were supplying pretty much everybody from Hinckley all the way to the Canadian border and all the counties and municipalities”.

In addition to honoring Bentley with a plaque, county commissioners also opened the floor for people to come forward and give their personal thanks. Those that took advantage of the opportunity were members of the county’s Emergency Management staff, along with the Director of the County’s Public Health Division.