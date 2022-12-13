Power Companies Prepared for Blizzard

DULUTH, Minn. – SUPERIOR, Wisc. – For the past week we’ve known that this storm is coming. The storm is bringing a lot of snow and wind and these are two things that power companies regularly prepare for. Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power are no different, they have plans in place to deal with this type of storm. “When we see storms like this headed our way it is all hands on deck mentality,” says Amy Rutledge, Director Corporate Communications for Minnesota Power.

Rutledge also talked about the importance of the electric grid,” I think in general we all acknowledge that we need electricity for generally every single thing we do every day.”

It may seem obvious, but If you see a power line down or if there’s a tree branch on the line, stay away from that line. ” Do not attempt to take down the tree branch by yourself. You should assume that the power line is energized and that it can cause injury, said Rutledge.

With winter storms being fairly common in our area we should all be prepared. If the power goes out in your neighborhood you should have a ‘lights out’ kit made up of a working flashlight, candles and matches. You may also want to download the Minnesota Power App. On it, you can report an outage, see where the outages are and find out estimated time until power is restored.

Power company crews will be working hard over the next several days. They will be out and about working to repair downed power lines. These people will be working in snowy, windy and cold conditions and Rutledge asks everyone to be kind to them.