Prep Hockey: Hermantown Boys Pick Up Another Road Win Over Marshall 9-1

DULUTH, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team picked up their 3rd road win of the year on Tuesday, defeating Duluth Marshall 9 to 1.

The Hawks (3-0-1) will next play at Rosemount on Friday.