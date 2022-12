School Closings and Delays December 14 & 15, 2022

Barnum Public Schools – E-learning day on December 14

Carlton Public Schools – Closed on December 14

Chisholm Public Schools – Closed on December 14

Cloquet Public Schools – Closed and no after-school activities on December 14

Duluth Edison Charter Schools – Closed on December 14

Duluth Public Schools – Closed on December 14

Floodwood School District – Closed on December 14

Lake Superior College – Closing at 8:30 p.m. December 13, will reopen December 15

Lake Superior School Districts – Closed on December 14

Little Lambs Learning Center – Closed on December 14

Maple School District – Closed on December 14

Montessori School Districts – Closed on December 14

Proctor School District – Closed on December 14

School District of Superior – All schools in district closed on December 14

University of Minnesota Duluth – All finals scheduled on December 14, moved to December 17

University of Wisconsin, Superior – Classes moved to online/remote format for December 14

Wrenshall Public Schools – Closed on December 14