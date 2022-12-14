CHUM Warming Center May Be Open Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. – The snow and wind have been tough on people who may not have a permanent place to stay. The CHUM Warming Center can help these people.

The center is located on West Third Street in the old Lincoln Park Senior Center. Generally it is open for people to take shelter overnight, but in light of the Blizzard, the warming center was open all day Wednesday.

According to Deb Holman from Chum, the same thing may happen again on Thursday. The final decision will be made in the morning and will depend on the weather as well as the availability of volunteers and staff members who can be present at the center.