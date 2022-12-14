Denfeld Boys Basketball Making Strides in Year 2 of New Regimen

DULUTH, Minn.- Just last season, the Duluth Denfeld boys basketball team had only three victories the whole season.

Fast forward to this year, and the team has almost reached that mark in just four games of action.

A defensive, scrappy bunch has the Hunters at 2-2 so far this season.

Denfeld is compromised with a combination of youth and experience.

Those that have seen time in the past, include Marnaries Ferguson, Finnley Powell, Aidan Newton, and Ethan Starstead.

But what makes this team gel?

Head Coach Phil Homere says it’s simply there’s no I in team.

“These guys, they like being around each other, they cheer for each other. You need that. On a team to be successful, you don’t need guys to be jealous of each other for playing time. But if a guy gets a layup, you watch our entire bench, everybody’s clapping, everybody’s excited. When you have guys like that on the court as brothers, it makes a huge difference,” said Homere.

Junior forward Ethan Starstead adds that the team’s togetherness plus the work they did months ago has done wonders.

“I would definitely say the work we put in on the off-season plays a big factor in that. We’ve all been playing together with each for a long time now, so that helps with our chemistry. I feel like we do that a lot, we’re an all hustle team as you could say. We can only improve on that I guess. Because that’s the type of team we are,” added Starstead.

The Hunters will next be in action on Saturday when they host Princeton.