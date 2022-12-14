Duluth Fire Department Asks Public To ‘Adopt A Hydrant’

DULUTH, Minn. — With the winter blizzard covering the Twin Ports, the Duluth Fire Department is asking the public to “adopt a hydrant.”

Fires can happen in seconds and being able to see hydrants is crucial.

The DFD says clearing off snow and ice on the City’s fire hydrants makes it, so they have easy access to it if it is needed during a fire call.

Residents are encouraged to clear off hydrants in their neighborhood, and even help neighbors if they can.

Firefighters need a clearing to the street several feet wide on all sides.