Esko’s Mason Perich to Play College Football at MSU-Mankato

ESKO, Minn.- Former Esko football standout Mason Perich announced his commitment to play football at Minnesota State-Mankato on Tuesday.

The wideout and corner battled a hip injury his senior year, which made him limited in action for the Eskomos.

Now, he’ll get a chance to get back to it when he suits up for the Mavericks next fall.