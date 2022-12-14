Minnesota Nurses Association to Ratify New 3 Year Contracts With Hospitals

MINNESOTA–Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced they have voted to ratify the tentative 3 year contract agreements with hospitals across the state.

In a live press conference Wednesday afternoon, MNA President stated that nurses overwhelmingly voted to go forward with the tentative agreements that were reached last week. This vote has averted a strike planned to involve 15,000 nurses throughout Minnesota.

The new contracts will now provide nurses with short-term disability benefits and tuition reimbursements, while also adding new contract language to address understaffing. This new language will include nurses in the conversation around staffing levels and unsafe assignments.

MNA Vice President, Chris Rubesch, said, “We are so proud of everyone of our members who showed up, who walked picket lines, raised their voices and stood up for our profession and our patients”.

MNA President, Mary Turner, said, “Thanks to the changes nurses insisted on, our staffing levels will never get worse than they are today”.

This vote comes after 9 months of negotiating meetings with hospital executives, several picketing sessions, as well as a three day strike in September 2022.

In addition to the new contracts being ratified, the 18 nurses at St. Luke’s Lakeview Hospital in Two Harbors have withdrawn their strike notice that was put in place last week.

MNA says that even with the vote ratification there is still work to be done with the Minnesota legislature by reintroducing the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act.

Essentia Health provided a statement:

“We’re grateful to reach an agreement that ensures our nurses will continue to provide the expert, compassionate care that our patients expect and deserve from Essentia Health. We thank our colleagues and our communities for their support during this process.”

St. Luke’s also provided a statement:

“We would like to recognize all who were at the negotiating table over the past several months. We know it was extremely challenging, and the effort put in by both sides is deeply appreciated. We are grateful to be part of an organization deeply committed to it’s mission, with coworkers so committed to one another, and with the privilege of caring for our region.”