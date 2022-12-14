Power Outages Come With Winter Storm

Thousands Without Power After Storm's First Wave

The high winds and wet, heavy snow are a bad one-two punch for powerlines and people. Some customers throughout the Northland are without power, and others are wincing every time their lights dim. As of 5:30 pm Wednesday, Minnesota Power reports that 4,007 customers in the Northland are without power. Lake Country Power is also reporting outages, with 805 customers without power as of noon. The county-by-county tally at that time was as follows:

Aitkin 57

Carlton 451

Cook 0

Itasca 253

Koochiching 0

Lake 1

Pine 3,935

St. Louis 116