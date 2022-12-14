Snow Days Vs. E-Learning From Home In The Northland

NORTHLAND — Many schools in the Northland shut down due to the storm, but a few stayed open and operated from home.

The majority of local schools called off school completely opting for a traditional snow day at home. This includes Duluth, Superior, and many other districts in the Northland.

However, several continued to function including Hibbing, Barnum, and Willow River Public Schools. They used e-learning, in place of a snow day.

E-learning was also heavily used during the pandemic.