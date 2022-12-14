Winter Weather Closings & Delays

With the major winter storm coming Tuesday night, going through Thursday in the Twin Ports. There are events that are canceled or postponed, and businesses that may be closed. Below is the list which will be updated continuously.

All City of Duluth board and commission meetings December 14 are canceled due to the weather conditions. This includes DEDA, Building Appeal, Parks, and African Heritage Commission.

American Legion – Superior Post 435 meeting cancelled Tuesday evening due to weather.

American Legion – Two Harbors Post 109, Lutefisk dinner postponed to December 21 at 4 p.m.

Arrowhead Library System’s Bookmobile route is cancelled December 15th. The stops on Thursday’s route: Cloverdale – Guyer’s Store, Togo – Junction Bar & Grill at Rauch – Hwy 65 Volunteer Fire Dept. Bear River – Viking Bar Side Lake – Community Building

Bay Side Recycling in Duluth closed December 15.

Bentleyville closed on December 14.

Bookmobile Route cancelled for Dec. 14, planned on going to Deer River – City Office, Taconite – Community Center, Goodland – Fred’s Station, Pengilly – Post Office vicinity, Nashwauk – School. Call ALS office at 218-741-3840 for questions.

Cloquet Meals on Wheels is cancelled.

COVID testing site at the DECC closed December 14.

Duluth Salvation Army office on 27 th Avenue is closed December 14 — kettles will not be out.

Avenue is closed December 14 — kettles will not be out. Duluth Public Library closed Wednesday.

Duluth Career Force Location closed Wednesday.

Duluth Skywalk system to close at 7 p.m. Wednesday night due to winter storm.

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank canceled all volunteer activities for December 14 and 15.

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank’s Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors (NAPS) distribution has been rescheduled from December 14 at 4:30 p.m. to December 21, 4:30 p.m. at 4503 Airpark Boulevard, Duluth.

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry Program in Cloquet has been rescheduled from December 15 to December 22 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Senior Connections will be closed December 14 and no services will be offered.

Simko Recycling in Superior, closed December 15.