Northwestern’s Tanner Kaufman to Suit Up for UW-River Falls Football Next Fall

MAPLE, Wis.- Northwestern running back and linebacker Tanner Kaufman announced late Wednesday that he will be suiting up for the Falcons of UW-River Falls next fall.

In his final year for the Tigers, he would have 1,150 yards rushing on 125 attempts with 18 touchdowns on the ground.

Kaufman was also named to the WFCA All Region Team and the WFCA All-State 1st Team as an outside linebacker.