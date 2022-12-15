Power Outages Expected to Last Into Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — All Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power crews have been working since yesterday to get everyone’s power restored.

The Director of Grid Operations for Minnesota Power, Josh Goutermont says Minnesota Power has, ” foreign crews, mutual assistant crews coming in. So XCEL Energy has released some crews that are helping us. We have our contract resources called in. They’re working as well. We are seeing more resources come in.”

The repair work has been hampered by the same thing we’re all facing, lots and lot of snow, both on the ground and on the trees. ” We just see the trees loaded very, very heavily with the that wet, frozen , slushy snow and that’s coming down and that’s taking down a lot of the work we had done yesterday so there’s a lot of repeat visits back out.”

The scope of the work and the difficult conditions the crews are facing, means that it will take longer to get power restored to everyone.

“We expect this to be a multi-day outage event. “says Goutermont. “We expect this to go into the weekend. People should really be prepared, prepared at home prepared to make other arrangements. We are doing everything we possibly can.”

The people most impacted by the outages are mainly in the area between Cloquet and Hinckley, but there are others throughout the northland that are also without power.